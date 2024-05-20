Renaissance Group LLC Buys 25,857 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PYPL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,416,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,694,601. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

