Renaissance Group LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $47.63. 502,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,102. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

