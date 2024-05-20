BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned about 3.47% of Plexus worth $103,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Plexus by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Plexus by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $132,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $230,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.30. The stock had a trading volume of 108,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,662. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.