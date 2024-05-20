BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.9% of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Intuit worth $323,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.77.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $670.15. 931,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

