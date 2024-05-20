BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $141.28 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 580,263 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $141,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,783 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,674. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.83.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

