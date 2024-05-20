BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $77,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Workday by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.64.

Workday Trading Up 0.6 %

Workday stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,178. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.04 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,245,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.