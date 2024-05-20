L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 4,123 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 414.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.41. 7,749,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,034,802. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

