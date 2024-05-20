CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 5,012 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,184,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $190.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.16. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $144.59 and a 1 year high of $190.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

