CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,193,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after acquiring an additional 366,502 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBUS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.74. 123,040 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

