Quest Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Shares of ELV stock traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $541.62. 529,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,096. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

