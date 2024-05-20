SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,754. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

