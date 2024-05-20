Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 58,574 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,574 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Bank OZK worth $57,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

