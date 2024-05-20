PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $55,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $448,288,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8,388.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 376,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 371,701 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 349,727 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 342,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PACCAR by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $125.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

