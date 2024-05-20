CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.79. 8,332,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,098,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

