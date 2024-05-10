CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. CION Investment had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter.
CION Investment Trading Up 1.8 %
CION stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,648. The stock has a market cap of $653.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 77.27%.
Insider Transactions at CION Investment
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
