13,162 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,162 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Electronic Arts comprises 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after purchasing an additional 301,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,252 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $381,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,369 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.30. 1,690,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.