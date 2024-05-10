Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT Raised to $38.00 at Wedbush

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 50,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,387. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

