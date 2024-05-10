Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 47.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.93. The stock had a trading volume of 131,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $83.93.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,783 over the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

