Critical Survey: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) vs. Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Monogram Orthopaedics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monogram Orthopaedics $364,999.00 164.67 -$13.74 million ($0.79) -2.41 MiMedx Group $321.48 million 3.39 $58.23 million $0.44 16.77

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Monogram Orthopaedics. Monogram Orthopaedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -143.70% -83.17% MiMedx Group 18.63% 39.42% 13.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Monogram Orthopaedics and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A MiMedx Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.44%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Monogram Orthopaedics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

(Get Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a barrier membrane allograft used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; and EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications. The company's products have applications in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical sectors of healthcare. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.