Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 272,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.