Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 209884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Specifically, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACTG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Acacia Research Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $545.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a quick ratio of 21.02.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 40.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 107.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Featured Stories

