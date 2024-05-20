Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GINN. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 360,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $571,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.90. 1,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,405. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

