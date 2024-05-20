Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,452,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TransAlta worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TransAlta by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,322,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,110,000 after acquiring an additional 581,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,381,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,919,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,370,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,007,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in TransAlta by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,322,000 after buying an additional 978,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 796,503 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Up 0.3 %

TransAlta stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 114,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.61%.

TransAlta Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.