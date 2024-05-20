Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,370 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fastly worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $8,014,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fastly by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.63. 847,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,356. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,318.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 632,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $97,318.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 640,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,271,668.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,737 shares of company stock worth $1,441,414 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

