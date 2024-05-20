Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 400.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,294,000 after buying an additional 2,857,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $97,874,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,418 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in BCE by 83.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in BCE by 4,046.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,810 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 493,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,118. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $46.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 202.08%.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

