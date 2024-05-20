Snowflake (SNOW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Snowflake had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/15/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $212.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/11/2024 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.1 %

SNOW traded up $3.44 on Monday, reaching $165.30. 2,008,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,721. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.14. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $237.72.

Get Snowflake Inc alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $838,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.