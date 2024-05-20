Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.96 Million Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 202,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,196,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Myers Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.29. 51,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Myers Industries

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.