Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $147,125,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,167,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

