Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.95. 252,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,628. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $171.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

