Kjell Gruner Sells 5,000 Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $33,150.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

NYSE:LVWR traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $6.53. 8,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

