1,728 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,123,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HLI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.34. The company had a trading volume of 436,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,295. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

