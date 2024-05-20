PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $49.76. 567,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,087,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

