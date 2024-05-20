Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.15. Bioventus shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 174,378 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BVS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Bioventus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.84 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventus

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $29,865.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,334.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $80,435 in the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter worth $119,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 13,474.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

