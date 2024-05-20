O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,830 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. ARM comprises about 0.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $143,092,000. Finally, Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $62,965,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 93.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 110.46. 5,190,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,775,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 116.82 and a 200-day moving average price of 94.35. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. ARM’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

