Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSIG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

