Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Ann J. Bruder Purchases 20,000 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.88. 1,035,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sabre by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 711,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

