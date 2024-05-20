Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.85 and last traded at $79.58. 43,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 233,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NBR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $849.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.