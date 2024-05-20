Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,436,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 4,156,954 shares.The stock last traded at $6.40 and had previously closed at $6.41.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 463,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

