Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $524,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 136,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.17. 1,612,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,452. The stock has a market cap of $433.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.83 and a one year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.