MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.35

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 12525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

