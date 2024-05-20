MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.35

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 12525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.9 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.