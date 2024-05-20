NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.03

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 154413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on NB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NBBK

NB Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $363,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NB Bancorp news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $415,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 26,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $363,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 79,735 shares of company stock worth $1,127,394. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBBK. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.