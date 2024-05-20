O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $1,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 92.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 38.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.77. 439,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,196. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

