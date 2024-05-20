Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.66. 740,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 239.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

