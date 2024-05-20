O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,057 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FTAI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.06. 524,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,033. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.