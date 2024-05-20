Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 93,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 91,996 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.66.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% during the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 989,260 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after buying an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
