O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 4,844 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Braze by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $37,584,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $31,153,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRZE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.
Insider Activity at Braze
In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $390,924.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,690.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $390,924.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,690.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,718 shares of company stock worth $1,543,511. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Braze Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,110. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
Braze Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- What is a Dividend King?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- About the Markup Calculator
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.