O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 4,844 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Braze by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $37,584,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $31,153,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Braze alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $390,924.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,690.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $390,924.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,690.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,718 shares of company stock worth $1,543,511. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,110. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.