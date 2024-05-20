O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 785 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 0.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $9.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $774.18. 729,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,518. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.13 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $727.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $7,860,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

