Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.16. 54,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 301,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,829. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,829. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,276 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

