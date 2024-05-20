CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 308,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 795,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

CVAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 41.85% and a negative net margin of 483.81%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CureVac will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in CureVac by 2,407.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

