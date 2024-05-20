Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 3.8%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.89. 439,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,466,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,463,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,275 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $17,059,000. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,974,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,157 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 810,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 80.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 779,838 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

